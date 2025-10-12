Detectives have issued an appeal to trace a 19-year-old man wanted in connection with the murder of a man who was stabbed in Leeds.

On Wednesday (Oct 8), police responded to reports a man had been stabbed in Leeds.

Harry Abbott, 19, was stabbed in an altercation in Parkside View, Seacroft.

The teenager was then taken in a car to St Wilfrid’s Crescent in Harehills, where he died a short time later.

Alfie Milburn. | WYP

Following Mr Abbott’s death police launched a murder investigation and several arrests were made.

Police have now issued an appeal to locate 19-year-old Alfie Milburn, from the Seacroft/Whinmoor area of Leeds, is wanted in connection with the murder.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Matt Holdsworth of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “Our investigation into Harry’s murder remains ongoing, we have now arrested six people for various offences in connection with the incident.

“Numerous enquiries have been made to locate Alfie Milburn, he knows he is wanted for this crime.

“I would appeal directly to Alfie to hand himself in. Anyone who is seen to be helping Alfie is committing a crime and will be arrested.

“If anyone see’s Alfie or who knows where he is, do not approach him but report this to us by calling 999.

“The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team can be contacted on 999, or by using the live chat option online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 13250577636