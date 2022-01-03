Police break up New Year's Day car meet as driver spotted racing in West Yorkshire

On New Year's Day night, officers were called to the Euroway Trading Estate in Bradford to reports of a car meet.

Complaints consisted of noise nuisance and dangerous driving, police said.

When officers attended, they spotted a car racing down the road.

Police break up New Years Day car meet as driver spotted racing in West Yorkshire cc WYP

The driver was stopped, spoken to and dealt with under Bradford Council’s PSPO legislation, police confirmed.

The vehicle was also seized under S59 Police Reform Act 2002 relating to inconsiderate or careless driving and anti-social driving.

West Yorkshire Police Bradford South Team posted a social media update: "Those who attend these events are reminded that by attending car cruising events and/or using vehicles anti-socially they risk prosecution under the Public Space Protection Order in place across Bradford District or for other traffic offences they are potentially committing.

"This could mean fines, points on licences, driving bans and the seizure of vehicles or even arrest.