Police called to 'altercation' involving Halifax school pupils

A group of Trinity Academy Halifax students were involved in the incident on Shay Lane at around 8am on Monday.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Officers attended and the matter was dealt with by the school.

"Neighbourhood Policing officers patrolled the area throughout to day for reassurance."

Police were called shortly after 8am on Monday

A statement from Trinity Academy Halifax said: "There was an incident on Shay Lane at approximately 8am on Monday, before the start of the academy day, which involved a number of our students.

"Our pastoral staff, who were out in the community, responded to this and called the police.

"Through our investigations and working with the police, it is clear that this was a pre-arranged event, following on from incidents at the weekend that police had responded to.

"We want to reassure parents that the academy is working with the police and there is an ongoing investigation into the incident.

" The academy takes the safety of the students and the community very seriously.