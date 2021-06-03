Detectives investigating the deaths of a mother and her nine-year-old son have charged her ex-partner with double murder

Bethany Vincent, 26, and her son Darren Henson suffered fatal stab wounds in an incident at High Holem Road in Louth, near Grimsby, on Monday evening.

Police have described the investigation into their deaths as "one of the most tragic and upsetting" the force has ever dealt with.

Daniel Boulton was today (Thursday) charged with two counts of murder over the incident.

Lincolnshire Police said the 29-year-old suspect has also been charged with one count of wounding with intent to resist arrest and one count of burglary.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox, head of crime at the force, said: “This has been one of the most tragic and upsetting investigations that we have ever dealt with.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the families of Bethany and Darren as they grieve these unimaginable losses.

“Throughout the investigation we have received brilliant support. The people of Louth have shown how strong their community is, and I’d like to pay tribute to the help we’ve had from them.

“Given the scale of the investigation, officers from several departments across the force have been involved and worked extremely long hours in a fast-moving investigation.

“We have also been assisted by our colleagues at the East Midlands Special Operations Unit and Humberside Police, and I am very grateful to them.

“It’s really important now that members of the public refrain from posting speculation on social media as this is an ongoing criminal process. We’d also ask people to respect the families’ privacy at this exceptionally difficult time.”

Forensic officers could be seen entering the property in High Holme Road on Tuesday, where floral tributes were left outside.

Nobody else was injured at the property but another young child was found there, police previously said.

Boulton, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning, the force added.