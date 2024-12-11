Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Constable Lauren Poultney told MPs that “all of the intelligence we had suggested this was going to be a peaceful protest”.

Instead, the group protesting outside the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Manvers on Sunday August 4 turned violent, and more than 60 officers, three police dogs and a police horse were injured.

The hotel, which was housing asylum seekers, was set alight, after thugs managed to break through police lines.

Police officers were forced to work 20-hour shifts with no food, water or toilet break, and the force had to call for help from West Yorkshire and the British Transport Police.

Ms Poultney was one of four chief constables to give evidence about the summer riots to the Home Affairs Committee yesterday.

Anti-migration protesters are seen during riots outside of the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham | Getty Images

Judi Heaton, of Humberside Police, Mark Webster, of Cleveland Police and Chris Noble, of Staffordshire Police, also spoke to MPs.

Ms Poultney was asked by Rother Valley MP Jake Richards whether the force should have organised more capacity for the protest on August 4, given there had already been violent outbreaks across the country.

Police officers had already been attacked in Southport, Hartlepool and Hull, in the days leading up to the Rotherham protest.

Ms Poultney told MPs: “In relation to the planned protest at Rotherham, a comprehensive intelligence review was undertaken.

“All of the intelligence we had suggested this was going to be a peaceful protest and that was what all the social media we could see called for as well.”

Lauren Poultney

She explained there had been a protest at the Holiday Inn Express the previous year, which had successfully been policed peacefully, so the force tried to use the same tactic.

The chief constable said that it became apparent that the police presence “was insufficient to maintain safety at the location” by about 12.30pm.

Responding to Mr Richards, Ms Poultney said: “Based on what we knew at the time, those that devised the command structure were confident it was at the right level.

“But of course, knowing what we know now, there are clearly things that we would reconsider and do differently.”

She paid tribute to some “incredible acts of bravery” from officers on the frontline.

“I’ve heard accounts from officers that were there when the building was breached and curtains were set alight,” she said.

“They managed to clear those that had breached back outside again but remained in the building to keep it safe while it was filling with smoke.