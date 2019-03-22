Police close case after investigation into reports of attempted kidnapping of 10 and 12-year-old girls in Knaresborough

An investigation into the alleged kidnapping of two girls in Knaresborough has been closed.

Two men had been arrested for attempted kidnapping after a 12-year-old and a 10-year-old girl were approached by two men in a silver van on Half Crown Way on Monday, March 11.

A police spokesperson confirmed that detectives found that the men had been in the area and stopped their van for a legitimate reason and had not caused any distress or harm to the girls.

-> York city centre street no longer cordoned off by bomb squad

The investigation has now concluded and no further action is to be taken against the two men arrested in connection with the incident.

Detective Sergeant Paul Schofield said:

“We have now concluded our enquiries and we are satisfied that the two men involved did not cause the girls any harm and had stopped in the area for genuine reasons, so no further action will be taken against them.

-> Tributes for tragic Libby Squire after body found in Humber Estuary

“While this incident seems to be one of miscommunication, the girls took the right steps to leave a situation in which they felt uncomfortable and raise their concerns with an appropriate adult who then contacted the police.”