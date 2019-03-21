Tributes for tragic Libby Squire after body found in Humber Estuary

Tributes have been made for tragic Libby Squire after her body was found in the Humber Estuary.

Humberside Police had been searching for the 21-year-old who disappeared from near her Hull home seven weeks ago.

Police formally identified the body as Libby Squire today (Thursday).



Professor Susan Lea, Vice-chancellor of Hull University where Libby attended, released a heartfelt message following the identification of Libby's body.

She said the university were "heartbroken" at the loss of their student.

The message said: "As a close-knit community of staff and students, we are all absolutely devastated by the loss of our student, Libby Squire.

"Our hearts go out to Libby's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time and we will continue to give them our full support."

Tributes from friends and the community were posted on Twitter in the moments after the police statement.

One read: "My heart goes out to the parents of Libby Squire. Could not for one moment imagine what they're going through."

Another user added: "Libby Squire has been in the hearts of minds of all local people since Feb 1st and will forever be remembered.

"Incredibly sad."