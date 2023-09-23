All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

Police community support officer and her husband jailed after falsely reporting their Range Rover was stolen from Yorkshire Dales beauty spot

A former police community support officer and her husband have both been jailed for perverting the course of justice after they falsely claimed their Range Rover had been stolen.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 09:25 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 09:26 BST

Fiona Price, 33, worked as a PCSO for West Yorkshire Police in Leeds, and had applied to train as a detective. Both she and her husband Darren, 37, were jailed for three months at Bradford Crown Court on Friday after admitting the charge. Mrs Price was also fined £1,800.

The bizarre case began last August, when Mrs Price claimed that the family’s Range Rover had been stolen from a lay-by in Burnsall, a Yorkshire Dales beauty spot, after they had been on a walk. She told police that they were able to make the report from a restaurant after charging their phones in a friend’s car.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Initial enquiries were carried out by an officer from North Yorkshire Police who had concerns about the legitimacy of the report. It was then passed on to West Yorkshire Police’s Counter Corruption Unit after it was confirmed that Fiona Price was a police staff member.

Most Popular
Burnsall in the Yorkshire Dales where the 'crime' was supposed to have taken placeBurnsall in the Yorkshire Dales where the 'crime' was supposed to have taken place
Burnsall in the Yorkshire Dales where the 'crime' was supposed to have taken place

Investigating officers found discrepancies in her and her husband’s account of what had taken place, and they were both arrested. They had actually travelled to Burnsall in a completely different vehicle.

Detective Chief Superintendent Nicola Bryar, of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said:

“Former PCSO Price has never offered any explanation for her actions. Honesty and integrity are fundamental values for anyone working in policing. For someone involved in the criminal justice process to fabricate a crime is simply unacceptable and taken extremely seriously by the force.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The couple, of West Ardsley near Wakefield, submitted a bogus insurance claim for the car because they were facing a £2,000 repair bill from a garage.

Darren Price arranged for the Range Rover to be disposed of and it was never recovered.

West Yorkshire Police added: “Fiona Price resigned from her position while under investigation. Following conclusion of this court case, misconduct proceedings will now resume to ensure she is added to the College of Policing’s Barred List, which prevents her from gaining further employment in policing.”