Police confirm biker, 52, killed in collision with car on rural road in North Yorkshire

A 52-year-old man has been killed after his motorbike collided with a car on a moorland road near Skipton.

By Grace Newton
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 5:13 pm

The accident happened on West Road near the junction with Lothersdale village in Craven district at 6.23pm on Tuesday evening.

The biker's silver Yamaha Thundercat struck a black Ford Fiesta.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

North Yorkshire Police said: "Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle, a 52-year-old man, died at the scene. The driver of the Fiesta was not injured and is helping officers with their enquiries. The road was closed for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene.

The site of the crash in Craven

Read More

Read More
The Crown filming: Vintage Austin car seen on set of Netflix shoot at Wentworth ...

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw either vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone who has any dashcam, is asked to come forward. Dial 101, press 2 and ask for PC 810 Julie Brown, or email [email protected] - quote reference number 12220084444."