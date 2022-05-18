Police confirm biker, 52, killed in collision with car on rural road in North Yorkshire

The accident happened on West Road near the junction with Lothersdale village in Craven district at 6.23pm on Tuesday evening.

The biker's silver Yamaha Thundercat struck a black Ford Fiesta.

North Yorkshire Police said: "Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle, a 52-year-old man, died at the scene. The driver of the Fiesta was not injured and is helping officers with their enquiries. The road was closed for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene.

The site of the crash in Craven