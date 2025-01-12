Police Constable Rosie Prior was off duty when she stopped to help occupants of crash moments before death

North Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Tim Forber has said Pc Rosie Prior was off-duty when she stopped to help people involved in a crash on the A19 – before she was hit and killed by a HGV.

North Yorkshire Police Constable Rosie Prior was standing on the verge of the A19 at Bagby, near the town of Thirsk, on Saturday morning when she and two others were struck by a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) just before 9am.

Pc Prior and Ryan Welford, 41, from Knaresborough, who had been involved in the first collision, both died at the scene.

A teenage boy who was a passenger in Mr Welford’s car was also struck and remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The driver of the HGV, a 65-year-old man from Berwick-upon-Tweed, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been released under investigation, North Yorkshire Police said.

North Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Tim Forber said in a statement outside Fulford Road Police Station in York: “We’re incredibly grateful to the many messages of condolence that we’ve had in from the community across North Yorkshire.

“My thoughts and the thoughts of the force are also with the family of Ryan Welford, who also tragically died in the same incident.

“Rosie had been a police officer in North Yorkshire Police for two and a half years, she was a response officer based here in the city of York. She joined the police because she wanted to help people.

“Yesterday morning, she wasn’t on duty on a shift, she was off duty, and she came across the road traffic collision on the A19 and she stopped to help. She got out and like many police officers up and down the country put herself on duty.

“And it was whilst dealing with that incident that she was tragically killed. Rosie epitomises the very best of British policing, she put the safety of others before her own safety.”

The Police Federation of England & Wales has offered its “deepest condolences” to the family and friends of Pc Rosie Prior and Ryan Welford.

Acting national chairwoman Tiff Lynch said: “It is with immense grief and sorrow that the Police Federation of England and Wales offers its deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the two persons, including Pc Rosie Prior, who were killed in a tragic collision on A19.

“We are assisting North Yorkshire Police Federation in offering every possible support to Pc Prior’s loved ones.”

The Mayor of York and North Yorkshire and deputy mayor of policing, fire and crime said their “hearts are broken” following the death of a police officer and member of the public in a crash on Saturday.

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire and Jo Coles, deputy mayor of policing, fire and crime said: We are devastated by the news that North Yorkshire Police officer, PC Rosie Prior, and a member of the public, Ryan Welford, lost their lives on North Yorkshire’s roads yesterday.

“Our hearts are broken for them and their families. Rosie’s commitment to serving the public, even when off duty, shows she was the very best of us.

“Our thoughts are also with the entire North Yorkshire Police family, who we know will be deeply mourning their colleague. We especially want to thank officers and staff who worked at the scene and are supporting those affected by this tragedy.

“This remains a live investigation, with a member of the public still in a serious condition in hospital.