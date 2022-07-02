At 4.23am this morning (Saturday), emergency services were called to reports that a man was seriously injured on South Parade in Doncaster city centre.

A post-mortem is due to take place later today and a police cordon in place at the scene.

Emergency services were called to reports that a man was seriously injured on South Parade in Doncaster City Centre. He was taken to hospital but died later.

The public are being asked to avoid the area while police carry out their investigations.