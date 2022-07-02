Police cordon in South Yorkshire as investigation launched into man's death

A police investigation has been opened into the death of a man in Doncaster in the early hours of this morning.

By Emma Ryan
Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 1:12 pm
At 4.23am this morning (Saturday), emergency services were called to reports that a man was seriously injured on South Parade in Doncaster city centre.

A post-mortem is due to take place later today and a police cordon in place at the scene.

Emergency services were called to reports that a man was seriously injured on South Parade in Doncaster City Centre. He was taken to hospital but died later.

The public are being asked to avoid the area while police carry out their investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 175 of 2 July. Alternatively, anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.