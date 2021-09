A generic image of a police officer

Officers were called to the construction site near Field Lane, Scalby, at 8.05am on Thursday following the discovery of the device - which is believed to be inert.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his 40s was arrested on Thursday in connection with the incident, and he remained in police custody on Friday.

Following the discovery, North Yorkshire Police cordoned off the area and conducted searches to ensure public safety.