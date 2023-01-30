On January 27 neighbourhood officers attended at an old bakery premises in Elland where they executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.Found within the address were almost 400 large cannabis plants along with two Albanian nationals – a 32 year old man and a male claiming to be 15 years old, according to police.Following charging advice from the Crown Prosecution Service, officers secured charges on both parties.
They were remanded in police custody and appeared in court on January 28 where they remanded in prison until their trial date.A spokesperson from WYP said: “This warrant came about from members of the community raising concerns to us. Please continue to report suspicious activity to us, via 101, online or via crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.”