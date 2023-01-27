Officers who were on patrol came across the red VW Golf on its roof in Lark Lane in Ripon shortly after 3pm on Thursday (Jan 26).

One of the occupants of the car had ran away, but following a search of the area the officers found a large amount of cannabis and cocaine. The other occupant, who was described as a ‘19-year-old local man’ by North Yorkshire Police, was rrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug. He has since been released on bail.