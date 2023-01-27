News you can trust since 1754
Police discover car flipped onto its roof in North Yorkshire and find drugs

Police arrested a suspected drug dealer after stumbling upon a car which had flipped onto its roof in North Yorkshire.

By Jonathan Pritchard
2 minutes ago

Officers who were on patrol came across the red VW Golf on its roof in Lark Lane in Ripon shortly after 3pm on Thursday (Jan 26).

One of the occupants of the car had ran away, but following a search of the area the officers found a large amount of cannabis and cocaine. The other occupant, who was described as a ‘19-year-old local man’ by North Yorkshire Police, was rrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug. He has since been released on bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 12230015627.

North Yorkshire Police officers on patrol stumbled across a car on its roof in Ripon.