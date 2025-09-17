Council officers paying a routine visit to a site in Yorkshire uncovered a ‘chop shop’ and stolen car parts.

Barsley Council’s neighbourhood wardens alerted South Yorkshire Police after visiting the premises on Barrowfield Road in the Thurnscoe area of Barnsley.

The neighbourhood wardens noticed what they thought was a stolen car before alerting police.

Officers then attended the site and found two stolen vehicles and multiple car parts which were thought to have been stripped from stolen vehicles.

Sergeant Paul Aston, from the Barnsley South East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We had received reports of suspicious activity around this premise and were building up our intelligence picture.

"Our colleagues from the council regularly conduct checks on areas or land which is owned by the council, and do often feedback to us if they see anything suspicious or that they think we should be aware of.

The chop shop discovered in Barnsley | SYP

“Without these checks, we often can't build up as much intelligence around illegal activity."

A ‘chop shop’ is the name used to describe an area where stolen cars are taken apart so that their parts can be sold separately.

A 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of handling stolen goods and theft of a motor vehicle. He has been bailed while enquiries continue.

Sgt Aston added: "Criminals looks to use these chop shops to quickly move on stolen cars to gain profit, or use them in illegal activity.