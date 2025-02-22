Police discover 'chop shop' of stolen cars and parts in South Yorkshire as two men arrested
South Yorkshire Police tracked a stolen Range Rover to Kiveton Park Industrial Estate in Rotherham in January.
On raiding the unit they found multiple suspected stolen vehicle parts including seats and registration plates as part of a ‘chop shop’ – a name for a business illicitly dealing with car parts.
A warrant was secured for two other units which led to a lorry full of high-end car parts being discovered and several vehicles stolen from across the country recovered.
Other stolen property including printer ink and cases of chocolate was discovered.
South NPT Inspector Darren Birley said: "This was a sophisticated operation with stolen vehicles, parts and property from all over the country hidden inside the units.
"Following the warrants we have arrested two men who have been bailed pending further enquiries. Results like this form part of the ongoing work to tackle organised criminality in Rotherham and South Yorkshire.
“We know the impact car theft can on have people which is why it is vital that we work with other police forces to trace stolen vehicles and dismantle these ‘chop shops’.”