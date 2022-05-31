Police discover huge quantities of cannabis being grown in six houses on same Yorkshire cul-de-sac

A member of the public called 999 in December last year to report the disturbance in Rylstone Gardens and when officers arrived on the scene they found 32-year-old Nicky Lancaster bleeding profusely from stab or slash wounds to his left leg and arm.

In a van they also found a 16-year-old boy from London, who had suffered horrific wounds to his face possibly caused by a machete or a sword.

Bradford Crown Court heard today (Tues) that the boy and another teenager were being exploited by a Albanian criminals and they had been taken to Bradford and told to burgle one of the properties were the cannabis was being grown.

Nicky Lancaster

Lancaster, who either owned or rented out the six houses on the street, said he had been the victim of an assault and he had called friends to help him.

In the aftermath of the violence the police discovered cannabis grows in six properties and it was estimated that the hundreds of plants could have yielded almost 100 kilograms of the skunk cannabis with an estimated street value of over £840,000.

Prosecutor Gerald Hendron said officers also searched three garages built by Lancaster and found cannabis growing equipment, Rolex watches, six motorbikes, an adult quad bike and four mini-quad bikes.

A BMW parked nearby had a personalised number plate referring to Lancaster and in the boot of a Nissan Micra police found holdalls containing £420,00 in bundled up £20 notes.

Lancaster, who was said to have been buying and renting out properties after selling his scaffolding business, admitted allowing Albanians to use the houses for growing cannabis.

The court heard that he claimed to be being paid between £10,000 and £15,000 a month.

Lancaster, of Idle Road, Bradford, was jailed for four years today after he admitted charges of production of cannabis and possessing criminal property.

He will now face a further hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act aimed at stripping him of any criminal assets.

Barrister Robin Frieze, for Lancaster, said he worked legitimately all his adult life and some of the items like the Rolex watches and the motorbikes had been bought over long period of time.

He submitted that Lancaster was not involved directly with setting up the cannabis grows, but he conceded he was paid handsomely for his role.

“This was a very profitable and well organised operation,” conceded Mr Frieze.

The Recorder of Bradford Judge Richard Mansell QC said the production of skunk cannabis on such a scale was not a harmless enterprise.

He said it involved serious organised criminals and the profits to be made were massive.