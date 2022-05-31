Yorkshire man gets animal ban after horrified inspectors find maggots in Shetland pony's untreated wound

William Brazil, 70, was also sentenced to 135 hours of unpaid work in the community, a victim surcharge of £95 and costs of £500.

He was sentenced at Doncaster Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to ‘Alfie’, a male Shetland pony.

Brazil, of Whitegate Caravan Site, Dunscroft, was brought before the courts after an RSPCA inspector found a weeping abscess and maggots embedded in a neck wound of the little pony and a vet confirmed that unnecessary suffering had been caused to the animal.

RSPCA inspectors found Alfie with a horrific neck wound, filled with maggots.

RSPCA Inspector Tamsin Drysdale said: “I visited the site to check on Alfie after South Yorkshire Police reported their concerns to us about the poor little pony in the spring of last year.

“When I approached Alfie, I noticed a vile, strong smell coming from around his neck area where the tether and head collar were situated.

"I moved his thick black mane and immediately saw that the head collar and tether were embedded in Alfie’s skin quite deeply.

"I also saw maggots moving around within the wounds. The embedding was so deep I couldn’t remove the tether and I knew he needed veterinary treatment urgently. Mr Brazil agreed to sign Alfie over to us, so I was then able to arrange help for the suffering pony.”

Within the hour, a local equine vet had arrived to examine Alfie.

They found that a nylon rope tied round his neck had penetrated 5cm down into the skin, which had then grown around the rope.

This had resulted in a wound with a discharge and around his neck the vet found many flies in all stages of development - from maggots - which feed on the skin of a host - through to adult insects.

This indicated that the wound had been there - untreated - for at least two weeks.

In addition, blood tests results suggested chronic inflammation. They reported that the pony would require long term antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory treatment to assure his survival, otherwise the chronic and untreated infection could evolve into life-threatening sepsis.

After the case had concluded, Inspector Drysdale said: “This was a really upsetting case. For his neck to have got in such a terrible state, poor Alfie’s wound must have been ignored and gone untreated for at least two weeks.

“If someone is struggling to look after an animal, we really urge them to contact an expert organisation for help as soon as possible. As this case demonstrates, leaving the animal to suffer unnecessarily simply will not be tolerated”

After intensive ongoing treatment, Alfie has now fully recovered from his neck injury and is living in his forever home after being adopted earlier this year.