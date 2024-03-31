Officers from Cleveland Police were called to a property on Appletree Gardens in Ormesby, Middlesbrough, in connection with two young men riding quad bikes.

When they arrived at the scene, two of the officers were assaulted and they called for back up.

During the incident, the police dog was deployed and a 52-year-old man was bitten on the arm. He was taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be serious.