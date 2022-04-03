Police dog handler 'instrumental' in solving murder cases retires after 47 years

Police constable John Ellis joined South Yorkshire Police as a 21-year-old in 1975

Police constable John Ellis joined the force as a 21-year-old in 1975 and he spent four years as a response officer in Sheffield before joining the dog unit.

He spent the first 10 years of his dog handling career partnered up with a general purpose dog called Ben and he also worked with a firearms support dog, after qualifying as a firearms officer in 1989.

South Yorkshire Police said he found and trained a dog called Frankie in the mid 1990s and for 12 years they were “inseparable and instrumental in finding bodies linked to notorious murders”.

During one extensive search, they found body parts which had been hidden in two locations in the Yorkshire Dales in 2002 and helped secure a conviction for the murderer.

They also found two women who had gone missing in Nottingham city centre in 2004.

Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley has presented Mr Ellis with a commendation, which reads: “An expression of the Force’s sincere appreciation of your loyal service, this certificate is awarded to mark an impressive 47 years of distinguished public service with South Yorkshire Police.

“Throughout your service you have delivered training to dozens of dog handlers and with PD Frankie you have been instrumental in helping solving many investigations.

“You should take great pride in the legacy you leave.”

During a speech at his retirement presentation, Mr Ellis said: "The hours that policing takes is not possible without a huge support network and I cannot thank my wife enough for her support throughout my 47 years’ of service.”

He added: “I have worked with some amazing people during my service and seen the great results that dogs can have.