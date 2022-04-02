PC John Ellis started his career with South Yorkshire Police aged 21 in 1975, and retired on March 25 after an incredible 47 years of service.

After initially starting as a response officer, PC Ellis found his calling when he joined the dog section four years later and worked there for more than four decades.

Among the cases he cracked with his trusted border collie called Frankie was finding the body of Shane Collier, which had been cut into eight pieces and scattered across moorland in the Yorkshire Dales in 2002 after he had been murdered by Daniel Thompson in Barnsley.

PD Frankie discovered a grave in woodland containing the victim’s head and limbs, and the following day a second grave, a few feet away, with the victim’s torso. The discovery helped secure a life sentence for Thompson.

In 2004, the pair were sent to Nottingham after two women were reported missing within weeks of each other. They search a warehouse, which had already been searched by officers, but thanks to PD Frankie's exceptional training they uncovered a body buried under a pile of masonry rubble.

The following day, they returned to the site and PD Frankie continued to indicate towards the same pile of rubble. After moving more rubble, the second body was found and PC Ellis said: "That’s when I knew you should always trust your dog."

PC Ellis said he could not have served for so many years without support from his family and colleagues.

In his retirement speech, he said: "The hours that policing takes is not possible without a huge support network and I cannot thank my wife enough for her support throughout my 47 years’ of service.

“I have worked with some amazing people during my service and seen the great results that dogs can have. It has been great to see the younger recruits coming up that will continue the amazing work of the victim recovery dogs.”

On his final day, Assistant Chief Constable David Hartley presented PC Ellis, who had also trained as a firearms officer, with a Chief Officer Commendation, which read: “An expression of the force’s sincere appreciation of your loyal service, this certificate is awarded to mark an impressive 47 years of distinguished public service with South Yorkshire Police.

“Throughout your service you have delivered training to dozens of dog handlers and with PD Frankie you have been instrumental in helping solving many investigations. You should take great pride in the legacy you leave.”