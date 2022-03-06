Police ‘extremely concerned’ for missing Yorkshire man, 75, as search enters third day

Mr Leggat was last seen at his home address in the village of Thornton Le Street in Hambleton, North Yorkshire.

His vehicle remains at his home address and officers believe he left home on foot.

Mr Leggat was last seen wearing a white checked shirt, green country-style trousers and a thin brown jumper.

Colin Leggat

As the search entered its third day, police revealed they have brought in a drone and a helicopter for aerial views of vast open areas, as well as search dogs.

The underwater search unit and volunteer mountain rescue teams have also joined the search effort.

The focus of the search is fields and open areas in the vicinity of the village of Thornton Le Street.

Acting Critical Incident Inspector Tom Collins from North Yorkshire Police said: “We are extremely concerned for Colin’s welfare.

“I urge anyone who is in the Thornton Le Street area to be vigilant and to report any immediate sightings of anyone matching Colin's description to 999.”