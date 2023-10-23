Police found 44 weapons at the home of a Yorkshire dad who was arrested when a paramedic found a loaded gun in his sock.

Kieran Kenny was found covered in blood injured in East Lane, Stainforth, on September 9, 2022.

He appeared to be intoxicated to the point that he had fallen over and injured his face and there were no signs of any altercation with others, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After an ambulance arrived, the 39-year-old was about to be taken to hospital when a paramedic felt a handgun and a separate magazine stuffed into a sock.

Kieran Kenny was found covered in blood injured in East Lane, Stainforth, on 9 September 2022. He appeared to be intoxicated to the point that he had fallen over and injured his face and there were no signs of any altercation with others.

Firearms officers were immediately deployed amid fears the gun was live and the ammunition was real.

Both of those fears were confirmed true and when he was asked if this was a viable firearm, Kenny responded that he had "activated it myself".

Kenny was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences and taken to hospital for his injuries and a house search conducted as part of the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was there that they found 44 weapons, including 12 that appeared illegal to own.

The haul included machetes and swords with blades in excess of 50cm, police said.

Kenny, of Clifton Court, Thorne, was charged with five counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, as well as being drunk in possession of a loaded firearm, possessing ammunition for a firearm without a certificate and possessing a prohibited firearm.

Kenny pleaded guilty to all the offences at Sheffield Crown Court on December 5, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenny was jailed for five years at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday October 13, 2023.

Investigating officer, DC Haider Ali, said: "Kenny had a collection of illegal weapons in his home and for him to be possessing a gun while he was so intoxicated is incredibly dangerous.

"It posed a considerable threat to those who were around him at the time and also to those that were potentially going to be affected, as the reason behind why he armed himself on that night still remains unknown.

"We take firearms offences incredibly seriously and we are glad we've been able to remove some dangerous weapons that Kenny was illegally keeping in his home, including a gun and ammunition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our work at the Armed Crime Team regarding the serious issue of gun crime continues and this sentencing shows that offences with a firearm are not tolerated."

Anyone with concerns or information about firearms in their area should contact police on 101 or 999 if there is an emergency.