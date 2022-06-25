Police find 600 cannabis plants in abadoned pub in Yorkshire village

Cannabis found in the pub

West Yorkshire Police excuted a warrant at the Toss O'Coin pub in Penistone Road in Holmfirth earlier this week.

Inside, officers discovered a huge cannabis grow of more than 600 plants.

The grow could be worth as much as around £750,000 if harvested and sold on the streets.

Images posted on social media by officers show rooms full of cannabis plants, with a sophisticated set up to help grow them.

A tweet from West Yorkshire Police's Kirklees Rural team said: "Rural NPT and the Catch and Control Team have conducted a warrant at Toss O`Coin pub, Penistone Road, Holmfirth.

"Officers located over 600 cannabis plants which is a substantial amount of Drugs removed from the streets."

The pub closed down late last year.

Sophisticated equipment was also found

Officers said there were more than 600 cannabis plants found