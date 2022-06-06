Police find alleged drink driver's car 100 yards off road after 'extremely lucky' escape

South Yorkshire Police say they arrived at the scene of a crash on Sheffield Parkway near the Manor Lane exit on Friday morning (June 3) to an unusual sight.

Officers met with a male with facial injuries already being treated in an ambulance, but no car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was, until they noticed flashing yellow warning lights from the woods running alongside the road.

South Yorkshire Police said the "extremely lucky" driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and released under investigation pending a blood test.

Officers wrote to the SYP Operational Support Facebook page: “The car had entered the wooded area and travelled for at least 100 yards before coming to rest.

"The driver was extremely lucky to have avoided any large trees that may have brought him to a more abrupt stop."