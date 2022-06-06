Police find alleged drink driver's car 100 yards off road after 'extremely lucky' escape

An alleged drink driver had an ‘extremely lucky’ escape after they left the road in Yorkshire.

By Alastair Ulke
Monday, 6th June 2022, 2:51 pm

South Yorkshire Police say they arrived at the scene of a crash on Sheffield Parkway near the Manor Lane exit on Friday morning (June 3) to an unusual sight.

Officers met with a male with facial injuries already being treated in an ambulance, but no car.

That was, until they noticed flashing yellow warning lights from the woods running alongside the road.

South Yorkshire Police said the "extremely lucky" driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and released under investigation pending a blood test.

Officers wrote to the SYP Operational Support Facebook page: “The car had entered the wooded area and travelled for at least 100 yards before coming to rest.

"The driver was extremely lucky to have avoided any large trees that may have brought him to a more abrupt stop."

The driver reportedly tested positive on a breathalyzer and was arrested for drink driving. He has since been released under investigation awaiting blood test results.