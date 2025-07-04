Footage released by police captures the moment a driver’s actions nearly result in a head-on crash.

In December 2024 a police car was responding to an emergency using sirens and blue lights as it travelled west along the A64 near West Heslerton.

On the opposite carriageway, the oncoming car swerved into the path of the police car while trying to avoid another car that had slowed down to a stop on the road.

The police car was able to stop quickly and avoid a head-on crash.

North Yorkshire Police has released the footage to demonstrate the importance of keeping your distance from the car in front and observing the road ahead.

Investigating officer, Traffic Constable Joseph Schramm, said: “This footage clearly demonstrates why you should keep your distance from the car in front and be aware of what is going on around you including observing the road ahead.

“You must have enough space between you so that you can safely stop in the event of the vehicle in front coming to a stop.

“You can see how close the car came to hitting the police car head-on and the lack of awareness of vehicles on the opposite carriageway. The presence of the police car could not have been more obvious.

“The consequences could have been catastrophic for all involved. Thankfully the officer, driving on blue lights and sirens, took quick action to avoid the oncoming vehicle.”

The driver of the car appeared at Scarborough Magistrates Court on Friday (Jul 4) and was fined £415, ordered to pay £85 CPS costs and a £166 victim surcharge.