Police found £165,000 worth of cannabis in boot of man's car in Yorkshire

Dionis Prence, 31, was driving a Vauxhall Zafira when he was stopped by South Yorkshire Police's Roads Policing Group (RPG) on January 4 this year.

Officers searched the car and found three boxes full of cannabis in the boot - thought to be worth £165,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force then seized his phone, which linked him to premises known for selling equipment to grow cannabis.

Dionis Prence has been jailed for 32 months

Prence, formerly of Runley Road, Luton, pleaded guilty before Sheffield Magistrates Court on the day after his arrest. He was sentenced on to 32 months in prison on January 31.

Rotherham DCI Aneela Khalil-Khan said: “We are well underway with our efforts to crack down on the production and supply of cannabis in Rotherham. We are constantly compiling intelligence around what properties and vehicles are involved and ensuring anyone identified as being responsible is quickly put before the courts.

“The discovery in Prence’s car and the contents of his phone enabled us to build a strong case which resulted in an almost immediate guilty plea. I hope this serves as a warning to those involved in the production and transportation of drugs that lengthy prison sentences are being handed out and it will not be tolerated.