Police gave chase to thief who put people in danger by stealing grates in Yorkshire

Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team received a number of telephone calls on Wednesday reporting theft of grates in Dunscroft and the surrounding areas.

Officers were deployed, locating a vehicle acting suspiciously and when it stopped the driver decided to run.

A spokesman said: “As this is not the usual behaviour of a driver, officers gave chase detaining the male within a few seconds.

The thief's grate haul

"The boot of his vehicle contained a number of stolen grates.”

The male was arrested for theft amongst other offences.

"This is a fantastic result, as these thefts have been regularly taking place, putting other road users in danger and costing the council a considerable amount of money to replace them,” the officer added.

"Thank you to members of public who contacted us, its GRATELY appreciated.