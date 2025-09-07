Police given extra time to quiz four men from Yorkshire and Midlands over suspected terror plot
Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE) said on Friday that a 33-year-old was arrested in Leeds, a 31-year-old was arrested in Huddersfield, a 34-year-old man was arrested in Derby, and a 49-year-old man was arrested in West Bromwich.
All were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.
On Saturday afternoon, an extension was approved by a court, giving detectives until September 10 to hold and question the suspects, CTPNE said.
Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, said: “I appreciate the concern these arrests have caused within our communities and in particular the impact of speculation around them.
“Please be reassured that there is not believed to be any immediate risk to the public in connection with our ongoing investigation.
“Public safety remains our utmost priority, and we will continue to share more information with our communities as and when we are able. In the meantime, we’d ask people not to be alarmed and to go about their business as normal.”