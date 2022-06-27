The new rules, which cover Torre Road, East Park Parade, Railway Street and Marsh Lane in the Burmantofts area of the city, come after a man was seen chasing another male and attempting to attack him with a machete yesterday afternoon.

West Yorkshire Police says it believes the incident involved members of criminal street gangs.

As a result of this, senior officers at Leeds District have authorised the use of Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to detect and deter the carrying of offensive weapons in this area and to prevent serious violence.

Police have been given increased powers to stop and search people in an area of Leeds after a man tried to attack another with a machete.

It gives police officers the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without them having to have their usual grounds to suspect each person searched.

Supt Andy Cass, of Leeds District, said: “This order has been put in place due to concerns about the potential for further retaliatory incidents in this area.

“These additional search powers give officers an increased ability to stop those involved in carrying weapons. This is all about disrupting, deterring and bringing to justice those who involve themselves in this type of criminal behaviour.