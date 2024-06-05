Police helicopter searches for suspects after car crashes and is set on fire in Yorkshire village
The black Mazda 2 crashed into the railings in Cononley, near Skipton, in the early hours of Tuesday morning (Jun 4) before driving off.
The crash, which happened at around 1.20am, caused extenstive damage and left a trail of oil, which police followed and found the car abandoned and on fire a short distance away. The car was destroyed in the fire.
The police helicopter and a thermal imaging camera was used to hunt for the suspects, while officers on the ground also began to search for the driver and any other occupants.
Two male suspects were seen acting suspiciously nearby and the pair – aged 18 and 19 – were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving without insurance, failing to stop after a collision and failing to report a collision.
The 19-year-old was searched and found to have a bag of white powder, and was also arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs. The two men remain in police custody while the investigation continues.