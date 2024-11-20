Police hunt for armed robber who threatened Cash Converters staff with gun and angle grinder

A police search has been launched to find an armed robber who threatened Cash Converters staff with a gun and angle grinder.

Detectives are appealing for information to help identify an armed robber who has targeted Cash Converters stores in Leeds.

The man struck at the branch in Dewsbury Road, Beeston, at about 4pm on Monday, November 4.

He arrived on an electric motorbike and produced the weapons before threatening staff and demanding cash and jewellery.

Officers linked the incident to an identical robbery at a Cash Converters shop in Bramley Shopping Centre at about 4pm on September 15.

He turned on the angle grinder and held it towards a member of staff as he continued to make demands.

He then fled the scene on the bike with a quantity of cash and jewellery.

He threatened staff with the same weapons before stealing a quantity off jewellery.

The electric motorbike he used is believed to a Talaria Sting model with a blue seat.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to identify the man and would like to hear from anyone with any information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13240601408 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat