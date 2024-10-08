Police hunt for gun smuggler who imported weapons hidden in Mercedes
Polish national Rafal Habiak, 40, was convicted in his absence after a trial at Canterbury Crown Court in August, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
He was first arrested at Dover in 2018 when officers recovered a handgun and ammunition hidden in a Mercedes car, and a rucksack containing ten cartridges of CS gas. Habiak was jailed for five years after pleading guilty to importation offences.
While still in jail, a download of his phone suggested there could be more weapons hidden in the Mercedes including a message which read: “You will need to dismantle the car a bit to get one”.
Police recovered an Ekol pistol containing five live rounds, a flare pistol, and more ammunition.
Habiak, who was released from prison in January 2021 and moved to Cleethorpes, was charged with conspiring to import firearms alongside Marcin Matwijow, 44, from Liverpool, who’d sent the message. Both were bailed pending court proceedings. Matwijow eventually pleaded guilty and was sentenced to seven years and ten months in jail.
However Habiak, who faces a further 18 months in prison, has absconded. The National Crime Agency say they are determined to track him down.