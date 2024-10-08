A gun smuggler with links to Grimsby and Cleethorpes is on the run from police.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Polish national Rafal Habiak, 40, was convicted in his absence after a trial at Canterbury Crown Court in August, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He was first arrested at Dover in 2018 when officers recovered a handgun and ammunition hidden in a Mercedes car, and a rucksack containing ten cartridges of CS gas. Habiak was jailed for five years after pleading guilty to importation offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While still in jail, a download of his phone suggested there could be more weapons hidden in the Mercedes including a message which read: “You will need to dismantle the car a bit to get one”.

Polish national Rafal Wojciech Habiak, 40, should have appeared to stand trial at Canterbury Crown Court in August, but failed to attend

Police recovered an Ekol pistol containing five live rounds, a flare pistol, and more ammunition.

Habiak, who was released from prison in January 2021 and moved to Cleethorpes, was charged with conspiring to import firearms alongside Marcin Matwijow, 44, from Liverpool, who’d sent the message. Both were bailed pending court proceedings. Matwijow eventually pleaded guilty and was sentenced to seven years and ten months in jail.