Police hunt man who asked 10-year-old girl to get in pick-up truck as she walked home from school

Police are searching for a man after he asked a 10-year-old girl to get in his truck as she walked home from school.

It happened on Park Road, near to the junction with Bradford Road in Guiseley at about 3.30pm yesterday.

The man was driving a dark coloured pick-up style truck that was in a queue with other cars at traffic lights.

He spoke to the schoolgirl while in the queue.

The girl ran off and the man drove away as the lights turned green.

The man has been described as white, with short dark hair, and was wearing a grey t-shirt.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are carrying out enquiries to identify the man involved and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and saw anything, particularly any other drivers who may have dashcam footage that could assist us.

“We recognise that an incident such as this will cause understandable concern in the community and we are liaising closely with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who are working to reassure people and are linking with schools in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13200014992 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat