Police hunt two suspects after they tried to steal vintage Land Rover in Yorkshire
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information to help track down the two culprits following the attempted theft in South Duffield, near Selby, on October 12.
The force said the two men caused damage to an outbuilding while trying to get inside, as well as causing hundreds of pounds of damage to the vintage Land Rover.
A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ben Robinson-Brockhill.
“If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
“Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230197784 when providing details.”