Police hunt woman over theft of £400 Amazon parcels in Yorkshire

Officers have released a CCTV image of a woman they wish to speak to in connection with the theft.
It is reported that just after 4.30pm on 28 October, a woman on a bicycle stole two Amazon parcels which had been left behind a metal container outside a property on Bentley Road in Doncaster. The suspect left in the direction of the Shell garage.
The packages contained goods including nearly £400 worth of HDMI cables which had been purchased for a local business.
Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the woman in the images as she may be able to assist with enquiries.
Do you recognise her?If you have any information, contact 101 quoting investigation number 14/170345/21.
Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK contact centre on 0800 555 111.
