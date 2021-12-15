Police in Yorkshire warn residents about return of 'Royal Mail scam' in run up to Christmas

Residents targeted by the scam would receive a text or email from Royal Mail or another delivery company claiming that you’ve missed a delivery and need to arrange a redelivery for a small cost by clicking the link in the message.

This then takes you through to a website where you are asked to enter your personal details and bank details to pay the fee for redelivery, police said.

"This is a scam!", North Yorkshire Police warned.

The Royal Mail scam is targeting residents

"Never click any links in texts or emails and do not give any personal details.

"We have seen this scam used to gather personal information which is then used by fraudsters to target individuals with a range of scams.

"If you miss a genuine Royal Mail delivery, they will leave you a ‘Missed delivery’ card with details of how to get in touch or where the parcel can be collected from.

"Please let friends, family and neighbours know about this scam as it is still claiming many victims.