Police hunting dog walker after man left with 'significant injuries' in North Yorkshire attack
North Yorkshire Police said the attack happened at around 6.45pm on September 5, on the Kingfisher Drive side of Pickering Beck, next to Pickering Recreation Ground.
A statement from the force said: “A man was assaulted by another man, leaving the victim with significant injuries. The man we would like to speak with is white, in his thirties, 6ft tall with a slim build and was wearing glasses, blue Hawaiian shorts and a grey hooded top. He was walking a black and tan brindle dog.
“We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing to anyone has witnessed this assault and can assist police with their enquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting incident number 12230168074. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.