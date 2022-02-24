Police hunting flasher on roller skates who has struck seven times release e-fit

The man targets mainly lone women from the evening to the early hours, flashing at his victims or touching himself inappropriately, police stated.

He has struck in north and central London, including Park Lane in the West End between the beginning of December and the end of January.

Two of the incidents were within 12 hours of each other.

Police issued an e-fit

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: "Detectives investigating a series of linked incidents of indecent exposure have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to.

"The suspect approached the women who, apart from on one occasion, were walking alone, before either exposing himself to them or touching himself inappropriately.

"In all seven incidents the suspect was riding roller skates.

"The suspect is described as being a white man, approximately 6ft tall, with a bald head and wearing roller skates."

The incidents happened:

2:30am on Thursday, 2 December 2021 in Charlton Street, Camden

1:00am on Saturday, 4 December 2021 in Grove End Road, Maida Vale

5:20am on Tuesday, 4 January in Praed Street, Paddington

00:20am on Friday, 7 January in Park Lane, central London

9:30pm on Thursday, 13 January in Wapping Woods Tower Hamlets

9:45am on Friday, 14 January in a tunnel in Goods Way, King's Cross