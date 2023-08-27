All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Police hunting for gold car after jogger is struck by vehicle in Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Police are trying to trace the driver of a gold car after a jogger was struck by it on a road near Harrogate’s Stray.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 27th Aug 2023, 08:54 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 09:01 BST

The force said: “The incident occurred in Harrogate on Knaresborough Road between the Prince of Wales roundabout and the Empress roundabout between 07:30am and 07:50am on Friday 25 August.

"The pedestrian, who was out running, suffered minor cuts and bruising. Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help identify any possible witnesses, or anyone that may have dashcam footage of the collision. In particular, officers are appealing for information about the vehicle involved in the collision which is believed to be gold in colour.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230160877 when passing information.”

In May, a 50-year-old man was left with life-changing injuries when he was struck by a van while on an early morning run on Grassington Road, near Skipton.