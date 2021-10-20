The incident occurred in Warmsworth on Sunday, September 19.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We are asking for your help to identify a man in connection with a reported indecent indecent in Warmsworth.

"At 3pm (September 19), a 14 year old girl was sat in the woods near Warmsworth Cemetery when an elderly man approached her and exposed himself to her.

Police have released an e-fit of the man they would like to speak to

"The girl fled and called police immediately. Despite extensive area searches, we couldn’t locate a suspect, however we have worked with her to develop an e-fit of the suspect.

"He is described as being in his sixties and wearing a red t-shirt at the time.”

If you recognise the man in the e-fit photograph attached to this story you can get in touch with police by calling 101.