Police hunting for man in his 60s who exposed himself to 14-year-old girl in Yorkshire woodland

Police are searching for an elderly man who exposed himself to a teenager nearby a Doncaster cemetery.

By Laura Andrew
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 9:01 am
The incident occurred in Warmsworth on Sunday, September 19.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We are asking for your help to identify a man in connection with a reported indecent indecent in Warmsworth.

"At 3pm (September 19), a 14 year old girl was sat in the woods near Warmsworth Cemetery when an elderly man approached her and exposed himself to her.

Police have released an e-fit of the man they would like to speak to

"The girl fled and called police immediately. Despite extensive area searches, we couldn’t locate a suspect, however we have worked with her to develop an e-fit of the suspect.

"He is described as being in his sixties and wearing a red t-shirt at the time.”

If you recognise the man in the e-fit photograph attached to this story you can get in touch with police by calling 101.

The incident number is 548 of September 19.