Police hunting men seen fighting with knives and machetes in Yorkshire
West Yorkshire Police has put out the appeal following reports of people fighting with weapons in the Staincliffe Park area of Dewsbury at around 10pm on Thursday (Jun 20).
A report came in to the police to say around eight to ten men were seen with knives and machetes on Jenson Avenue. Despite arriving just five minutes later, the culprits had ran away from the scene and there were no suspects or injured people in the area.
Detective Sergeant Poole, of Kirklees District CID, said: “At this time, we have not had anyone come forward to say they have been assaulted. That being said, any use of weapons to cause fear of violence is extremely serious and it is important that we identify those involved.
“We have been conducting enquiries in the area, but I would urge anyone with any information about this incident and the people involved to please come forward.
“Similarly, people who either live in the area or who were in their vehicles in this area around the time of this incident, are asked to check their CCTV or dashcam to check whether they have captured any footage that could assist us in our ongoing enquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 13240333076. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.