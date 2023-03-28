Police in Yorkshire to deploy new van using AI to see if people are breaking the law

New artificial intelligence (AI) technology is to be used by police in Yorkshire to crack down on people using their mobile phone while driving, or being in their car without a seatbelt.

Safer Roads Humber is working with National Highways to trial a new enforcement vehicle that is being developed to detect motorists using a handheld mobile phone whilst driving or not wearing a seat belt.

The vehicle will be deployed across the Humber region during this week (commencing March 27).

The vehicle will be placed around the region and has a camera mounted on top, which uses AI to identify motorists potentially breaking the law. Images are then sent to an officer who completes a secondary check and only those breaking the law will be prosecuted.

The enforcement van in action at a previous location

Ian Robertson, Safer Roads Humber partnership manager, said: “It is important that motorists always obey all traffic law, this is for their safety and the safety of other road users. The number of people killed or injured in road collisions across the region has plateaued over the last few years and this is in part due to driver complacency. We can’t pick and choose which road traffic laws we obey; all laws should be adhered to, at all times.

“This new van increases our enforcement capability; our current safety camera vans can already detect mobile phone users and seat belt offences, but this specialist equipment gives us added capacity.”

Jamie Hassall, National Highways’ road safety team leader, said: “This technology has already been deployed on roads elsewhere in the country where it has helped to shine a light on the minority of dangerous drivers who continue to put themselves and others at risk.

“We want to see if we can change driver behaviour and therefore improve road safety for everyone. So, as we embark on this latest trial of the system, our advice is clear: buckle up and give the road your full attention.”

It comes as Safer Roads Humber – a group consisting of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Hull City Council, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service, Humberside Police, National Highways, North East Lincolnshire Council, and North Lincolnshire Council – are continuing to raise awareness of the ‘fatal four’, which are the main causes of crashes. These are speeding, using a mobile phone, drink or drug driving and not wearing a seatbelt.

Mr Robertson added: “The majority of motorists drive safely and appropriately most of the time, but a very small minority deliberately drive in a dangerous manner. Using a handheld phone whilst driving whether texting, checking your status or ringing friends is a very deliberate act. Not wearing your seat belt is a very deliberate act and if you’re involved in a collision, you are more likely to be killed or seriously injured. Anyone driving in this manner risks prosecution.”