Police investigate a reported rape of a woman in her 30s on Yorkshire street

Yorkshire detectives are appealing for information following a reported rape in the city centre

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 26th Mar 2023, 19:08 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 19:45 BST

It is reported that at around 5am on Sunday, March 26, a woman in her 30s was raped in an alleyway off Hall Gate in Doncaster city centre.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “A 54-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He remains in police custody at this time.

“Officers in Doncaster CID are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“If you have any information which could help, please contact us using live chat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 153 of 26 March.”

You can access live chat and the online portal by visiting the South Yorkshire Police website.

Alternatively, if you would prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form on their website.