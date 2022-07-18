Police investigate after female horse rider flashed at Yorkshire beauty spot while on early morning hack

The rider was taking her horse out for an early morning hack on Sunday July 17 to Bywater Wood, near Hillam, Selby.

A man exposed his genitals to her near the entrance of the wood, which is a popular walking and horse-riding spot.

Bywater Wood, near Hillam, North Yorkshire. Photo: Victoria Finan

Police are now appealing to the public for information to identify the flasher who is described as a man in his 20’s wearing a black t-shirt over his face and black tracksuit bottoms.

A spokesperson said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and to locate the individual involved.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Nicholas Woods."