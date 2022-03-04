Police investigate indecent exposure incident on Beverley's historic Westwood

Humberside Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen an indecent exposure incident on Beverley's Westwood.

By Grace Newton
Friday, 4th March 2022, 11:09 am
Updated Friday, 4th March 2022, 11:10 am

The incident took place on the historic common at 1.30pm on Saturday February 26, but details or a description of the suspect have not been released.

It is believed an individual victim was targeted.

Beverley Westwood

Humberside Police said: "Enquiries have been ongoing but we are now appealing for anyone who has dashcam footage from vehicles parked on Newbald Road and Walkington Road - between Westwood Road and Keldgate - to get in touch.

"If you can help with our enquiries, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 296 of 26 February."