Police investigate indecent exposure incident on Beverley's historic Westwood

The incident took place on the historic common at 1.30pm on Saturday February 26, but details or a description of the suspect have not been released.
It is believed an individual victim was targeted.
Read More
Humberside Police said: "Enquiries have been ongoing but we are now appealing for anyone who has dashcam footage from vehicles parked on Newbald Road and Walkington Road - between Westwood Road and Keldgate - to get in touch.
"If you can help with our enquiries, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 296 of 26 February."