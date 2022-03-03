Thieves who targeted Yorkshire Wolds farms caught trying to flee the country and jailed

Lali, 31, and Jean Camatar, 28, both of Doncaster, were sentenced today at Hull Crown Court following an investigation by Humberside Police's Rural Task Force.

They stole equipment from farms and businesses in Holme on Spalding Moor, Market Weighton, Pocklington and Middleton on the Wolds in late 2021.

Jean was arrested at the Port of Dover and Lali at Doncaster Sheffield Airport and both were charged with burglary and theft.

Lali Camatar

Jean has been jailed for 16 months and Lali for 32.

Rural Task Force officer Richard Fussey said, “Following reports from local farms and businesses about theft of metal and other items, the Rural Task Force worked in partnership with Farmwatch and other agencies to identify subject vehicles.

“After investigations involving a number of other forces, the suspects were identified and arrested.

Jean Camatar