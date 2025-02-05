Police investigate sexual offence against girl, 12, in York and search for two men

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation into a sexual offence committed against a 12-year-old girl.

An incident occurred on Monday (Jan 27), on the cycle track near Acorn Rugby Club on Thanet Road, between 5.30pm and 6pm.

Two men, described as being approximately 40 wearing dark clothing and riding black bicycles, approached the girl and one of the men allegedly touched her inappropriately.

Police are now appealing for further information on the two men and for anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward.

“Please email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation or any footage which shows the men we described.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 959 Ramsay, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.