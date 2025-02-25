Police investigate spate of suspected arson attacks in Sheffield over three days

Police are investigating a series of suspected arson attacks in Sheffield which have taken place over the last three days.

At 3:52am on Sunday (Feb 23), South Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a fire at a property at Tynker Avenue, Sheffield.

It was reported that an outside bin fire spread to an adjacent property, causing damage to the front of the address.

Later that morning, at 5.47am police were called to reports of a second fire at Bramshill Close, Sheffield.

Police said a caravan was set on fire, and that the fire spread to an adjacent property, causing damage.

At 1.56am on Tuesday (Feb 25) police responded to reports of a fire at a property on Meadow Gate Avenue, Sheffield.

A wheelie bin fire spread to two cars, a grey Land Rover defender and a grey Porsche Taycan, causing damage to the cars.

The fire also spread to a property, causing damage to the front of the property.

Officers and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene of each of these incidents, and no injuries were reported.

Police have launched an investigation into the three incidents and believe the fires were started deliberately and that the three incidents may be linked.

Officers are following several lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances and find those responsible.

In a statement South Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed these incidents, or who has relevant information that could help police in their investigation to come forward.

“If you have any information that could help officers with their enquiries, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 056 of 25 February 2025.

“You can access our online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.