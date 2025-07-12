Police investigate 'unexplained' death of woman following house fire

Police are investigating an ‘unexplained’ death of a woman who was found following a house fire.

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to reports of a fire alarm at a home on Middleton Walk in Stockton on Monday (Jul 7).

When fire crews arrived they found evidence of a fire which had been extinguished before they arrived.

However, they also found the body of a 38-year-old woman inside, and Cleveland Police were called to the scene.

A statement from the force said: “The woman’s family has been informed of her death and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.