Police investigate 'unexplained' death of woman following house fire
Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to reports of a fire alarm at a home on Middleton Walk in Stockton on Monday (Jul 7).
When fire crews arrived they found evidence of a fire which had been extinguished before they arrived.
However, they also found the body of a 38-year-old woman inside, and Cleveland Police were called to the scene.
A statement from the force said: “The woman’s family has been informed of her death and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.
“The death is currently being treated as ‘unexplained’, whilst officers carry out enquiries around the circumstances leading up to the woman’s death. These enquiries are ongoing.”